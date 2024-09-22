UNDP’s IRFF and NIC take business insurance to artisans and market women

Business News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the UNDP's Insurance and Risk Finance Facility (IRFF), has launched a nationwide initiative to promote inclusive insurance for artisans and market women in Ghana.



The program aims to provide these underserved groups with emergency insurance access to protect their livelihoods.



Starting October 1, 26 trained enumerators will visit key markets to raise awareness about business insurance benefits.



UNDP's IRFF Coordinator, Dr. Amina Sammo, emphasized the need for micro-business insurance, addressing gaps in coverage for small business owners.



The initiative, which began in June 2023, will continue until November, focusing on engaging communities and enhancing insurance awareness.