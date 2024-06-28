You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 28Article 1955450

UPSA professor: Economy is truly bouncing back, finance minister is right

Professor Isaac Boadi Professor Isaac Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi, dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA, has stated on Atinka TV’s Agenda Show that Ghana's economy is rebounding despite ongoing challenges.

He supported Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam's comments on the economy's recovery, highlighting successful negotiations with bilateral creditors and upcoming funds that will boost growth.

Boadi emphasized that while finances are tough for households, initiatives like releasing GHC1.5 billion to depositors and the Free SHS policy help citizens save money.

He also noted the benefits of political stability and the National Health Insurance in reducing expenses for Ghanaians.

