You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 08Article 1990970

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

US judge orders Google to open app store to rivals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Google plans to appeal Google plans to appeal

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Google must allow rival apps on its Play Store for three years, following a lawsuit by Epic Games.

The ruling, part of broader antitrust remedies, aims to reduce Google’s control over app distribution and payments on Android devices.

Google, which plans to appeal, argues the decision risks consumer privacy and competition.

Legal experts view the ruling as a challenge to tech giants' dominance. Critics, including Epic, say Google’s 30% app store fees raised consumer prices.

The decision is expected to encourage more app developers and lower costs for consumers.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment