US pins Africa nuclear win on technology as Ghana weighs options

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The US beat Russia to secure a deal to build Ghana’s first small modular nuclear reactor using NuScale Power LLC technology.



Despite Russia’s Rosatom offering cheaper financing, Ghana chose the US due to its broader long-term relationship potential.



While financing is still under discussion, Deputy Energy Minister Herbert Krapa mentioned that Ghana may explore options with other countries, including China.



Small modular reactors are less efficient and more costly than traditional reactors, with rising prices in commodities driving costs up.



The project reflects broader US efforts to expand influence in Africa through energy collaborations.