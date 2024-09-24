US to ban Chinese tech in cars

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: BBC

The U.S. plans to ban Chinese and Russian-made hardware and software in cars, trucks, and buses by 2027, citing security risks of remote manipulation.



The proposal targets autonomous driving technology and connected vehicle systems, with officials concerned about national security and privacy threats.



While current use of such technology in U.S. vehicles is minimal, the ban will impact supply chains, giving manufacturers time to adjust. China criticized the move as discriminatory.



The ban is part of broader U.S. efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese technology in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors.



