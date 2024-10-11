Uganda Government Partners with Ghana’s Jospong Group to transform Kiteezi Landfill into Eco-Recreational Facility

Business News of Friday, 11 October 2024

The Ugandan government has partnered with Ghana’s Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) to decommission the 39-acre Kiteezi Landfill near Kampala and transform it into an ecological recreational facility.



JGC will invest in integrated composting, recycling systems, and transfer stations, creating over 2,000 jobs while improving environmental sanitation.



The initiative follows a deadly waste slide in August 2024. JGC will produce organic compost for agriculture and recover plastics for a new bin manufacturing facility.



The project aims to reduce waste mass, stabilize slopes, and promote sustainability, while also providing compensation to nearby residents.