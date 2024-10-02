Uganda's oil aspirations on track as it receives first batch of line pipes

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Uganda has received its first batch of line pipes for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), marking a significant milestone in the project.



With civil works on pumping stations, camps, and storage facilities underway, the project aims to export crude oil by the end of 2025.



The pipes were coated and insulated at a factory in Tanzania before being delivered.



Tanzania received its first batch of pipes in December 2023, with large-scale construction expected to be completed by 2025. The project remains on track for its 2026 operational target.