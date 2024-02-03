Unilever Ghana PLC reports impressive 44% revenue surge in 2023

Business News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Unilever Ghana PLC has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year 2023, revealing a remarkable 44% surge in revenue compared to the previous year's corresponding period.



The company attributes this substantial revenue growth primarily to ongoing investments in demand generation and brand-building initiatives, which have yielded fruitful outcomes.



Specifically, Unilever highlighted the introduction of the Pepsodent teledentistry program, the launch of Lifebuoy Carbolic, and the continuous support of the company's handwashing and toothbrushing schools program as key contributors to its success.



Unilever reported that the operating profit for 2023 represented 24.6% of the total revenue, signaling a robust financial performance across its operations.



In terms of profit after tax, Unilever Ghana PLC achieved GH¢178.8 million in 2023, reflecting a significant 20% profit margin. The company credited this positive outcome to the execution of a more stringent overhead management program and the implementation of effective cost-saving measures throughout its operations.



Furthermore, Unilever emphasised its commitment to enhancing the skills of its workforce, underscoring its readiness for sustained growth and success in the future.