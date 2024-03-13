VALCO inaugurates new steam boiler to boost aluminum production

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) has unveiled a new steam boiler aimed at enhancing its power generation operations, Graphic Online reports.



Valued at $300,000, the boiler is expected to increase the production of carbon anodes, a key component in the primary aluminum manufacturing process. The equipment is crucial for producing green anodes, essential for aluminum smelting.



Equipped with an economizer to enhance fuel efficiency and a dual fuel burner for Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) and natural gas, the boiler will facilitate the transition to natural gas usage.



The inauguration, According to Graphic Online, took place at a ceremony in Tema, where the CEO of VALCO, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, highlighted that the new boiler, named after former CEO Daniel Acheampong, would enhance efficiency and reliability at the plant.



Mr. Titus Glover noted that with the new boiler, VALCO is poised to increase its carbon anode production capacity in anticipation of ramping up its operating cells in the coming year.



He mentioned plans to retrofit extra mixers to increase the original number to 10, enhancing aluminum smelting processes at the plant.



The decision to acquire a new steam boiler was prompted by the inefficiency of the existing one, which had become evident by February 2023. The plant was left without an operating boiler when the tubes of the only functioning boiler got damaged.



Upon assuming office in August 2023, Mr. Titus Glover found that the previous CEO and the board had already approved and made a 30% payment for the new boiler, which arrived in December 2023. Installation was completed by January 31, 2024, and has since been running efficiently.



The new boiler is considered a lifeline for the production of green anodes, essential for the plant's operations. Efforts are underway to bring the redundant boiler back into operation to further support plant operations.



The Board Chairman of VALCO, Dr. Henry Benya, hailed the installation of the new boiler as a significant achievement that would contribute to the efficient performance of the plant.



Former CEO Mr. Acheampong expressed gratitude for the honor of having the boiler named after him and expressed optimism about VALCO's future success.