Source: GNA

VALD-Ghana calls for regular adjustment of Excise Tax on tobacco for effectiveness

Labram Musah – Executive Director of Programmes of VALD-Ghana. Labram Musah – Executive Director of Programmes of VALD-Ghana.

The Vision for Alternative Development-Ghana (VALD-Ghana) has urged the government to regularly adjust the Excise Tax on tobacco to counteract inflation and maintain its deterrent effect on consumption.

Executive Director Labram Musah noted that rising inflation and currency depreciation have decreased the tax's real value, making tobacco products more affordable. He suggested pegging the tax to the US dollar to stabilize its value.

Dr. Alex Kombat from the Ghana Revenue Authority reported significant revenue generation since the implementation of the Excise Duty Amendment Act and emphasized the importance of health taxes in protecting public health.

