VIDEO: Don’t rush in buying dollars, cedi will stabilize – Afenyo-Markin to Businessmen

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament, has advised Ghanaian businesses not to hastily convert cedis to dollars, urging optimism about the cedi's future.

He criticized negative comments on Ghana's economy as "unreasonable" and potentially harmful. Afenyo-Markin cites the cedi's previous recovery from GHC15.5 to GHC8.00, attributing it to past efforts.

He warned against responding to pessimism, noting past losses. Afenyo-Markin suggests investing in treasury bills as a stable option, expressing confidence in government efforts.


