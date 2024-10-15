You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 15Article 1993895

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: mining.com

Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record

At the end of Q3 2024, the MINING.COM top 50 ranking of the world's most valuable miners reached a combined market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, up $76 billion from June, largely driven by gold and royalty stocks.

Gold and royalty companies saw a 16% value increase, while copper specialists gained 36% year-to-date. Notable newcomers include Alamos Gold, while lithium stocks struggled, with three exiting the rankings.

The traditional big five miners—BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Vale, and Anglo American—lost $24 billion in 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges in iron ore markets.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment