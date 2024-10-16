Visa pushes for broader contactless payment adoption

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Visa Ghana is intensifying efforts to boost contactless payment adoption through a workshop themed “Securing the Future of Payments through Acceptance.”



The event highlighted the slow domestic uptake, with only 10% of transactions being contactless compared to higher rates in other countries like South Africa.



Visa Ghana’s Country Director, Fabrice Konan, emphasized the need for collaboration across banks, merchants, and stakeholders to promote the benefits of contactless technology, which is faster, more secure, and more convenient.



Visa aims to drive financial inclusion and foster a cashless society in Ghana through strategic partnerships and education on best practices.