Vodafone, Google deepen AI ties across Europe, Africa

Vodafone has strengthened its strategic partnership with Google through a ten-year, billion-dollar deal to bring Google's generative AI-powered Pixel devices to customers across Europe and Africa.

Vodafone will expand access to these devices via its 5G network and promote the Android ecosystem.

Additionally, it will offer Google One AI Premium subscription plans, including Gemini Advanced, in certain countries by 2025.

Vodafone will also leverage Google Cloud's AI platform in its operations. This partnership comes as global tech companies, including Google, Apple, and Samsung, compete in the AI-powered device market.

