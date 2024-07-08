WTO chief warns against global trade breakdown

Business News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: BBC

Global trade is facing challenges with increasing protectionism and fragmentation, says WTO Director General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



Recent tensions include the EU and US imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), accusing China of unfair subsidies. President Biden has also increased import taxes on other Chinese products.



The US is investing in green technology to reduce reliance on Chinese imports. The WTO warns that trade between like-minded blocs is growing faster than across different blocs, which could cost up to 7% of the global economy.



The EU and China are negotiating potential tariffs, with China considering retaliatory measures.