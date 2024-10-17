We expect Finance Minister to intervene for us to return to operations – Sunon Asogli

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited has suspended operations since October 8, 2024, due to the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) unpaid debt of $259 million.



The company, which had refrained from invoicing idle capacity charges, can no longer fund operations.



Sunon Asogli's Chairman, Qun Yang, expressed concern over the 23% rise in ECG's debt since January and urged the Ministry of Finance to intervene for a swift resolution.



Former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, warned that the shutdown would significantly impact the national power supply, as Sunon Asogli is Ghana's largest independent power producer.