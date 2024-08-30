We’re skeptical about claims by gov’t but we’ll give them the benefit of doubt – Aggrieved Customers

Business News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Charles Nyame, convener of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, has expressed skepticism about the Finance Minister's announcement of GH₵700 million for affected customers.



He criticized the lack of clarity on the payment plan, noting that this is the fourth time the issue has been addressed without resolution.



Despite the Minister's statement that the payments will be made in three tranches, Nyame pointed out past delays and emphasized the need for clear information on how and when customers will receive their funds.



He is engaging with the Securities and Exchange Commission for details on the payment process.