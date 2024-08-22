You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 22Article 1972607

We would not accept any import licensing or permit regime – GUTA

Dr Joseph Obeng - GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng - GUTA President

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked President Akufo-Addo not to approve the Ghana Shippers Authority Act, 2024, citing unresolved issues.

They claim the Act was finalized without adequate stakeholder input and reintroduces a controversial shipment information system.

GUTA argues that legislative instruments can't fix the Act's flaws, and they want the President to delay approval until these concerns are addressed.

