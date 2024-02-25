Wealth & Jobs Expo to address critical challenges facing entrepreneurs, businesses

Business News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana, set to take centre stage from May 22–23, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, will serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth and wealth creation.



The Expo, organised by the Wealth and Jobs Agency, an employment support organisation, aims to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success within the Ghanaian economy, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Friday.



Organised on the theme: “The Power of Starting Small,” the Expo emphasises the importance of taking the first step towards entrepreneurship and offers a roadmap for individuals to transform their innovative ideas into thriving enterprises.



From coconut sellers to mobile application creators, the Expo caters for startups, micro-enterprises, and small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), providing a platform for all aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive.



Led by a vision to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s entrepreneurial spirit, the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana presents a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and investors to converge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on initiatives that drive economic growth and prosperity.



At the heart of the Expo is a dedication to empowering dreams and fostering excellence, the statement said.



Through a series of engaging activities, including keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and networking sessions, participants will gain valuable insights, practical guidance, and tangible support to navigate their entrepreneurial journey successfully, it said.



As a precursor to the exhibition, the Agency will unveil the GrowthFund, a revolutionary initiative designed to address critical challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses in Ghana.



The GrowthFund offers financial support, project financing, and expert guidance to individuals striving for success, ensuring that innovative ideas are transformed into tangible projects.



It serves as a bridge between employers and employees, addressing the skilled labour shortage in companies and enhancing overall productivity and growth.