You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 23Article 1997375

Business News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Weta Rice Farmers urge government to prioritize agriculture for industrialization

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

WRIFAG's patron, Mr. Sampson Klutsey Gamenyah WRIFAG's patron, Mr. Sampson Klutsey Gamenyah

The Weta Rice Farmers Association of Ghana (WRIFAG) has called on the government to foster an environment conducive to agricultural growth, underscoring that agriculture is the foundation of industrialization.

WRIFAG's patron, Mr. Sampson Klutsey Gamenyah, emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in food production requires increased investment in the agricultural sector.

During WRIFAG's launch at Klenormadi in Ketu North, the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment