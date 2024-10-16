You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 16Article 1994309

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: TheB&FT

What John Mahama left in 2016

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kori Dzokoto Kori Dzokoto

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, the contrasting economic landscapes of the past and present reveal a stark difference in governance. The National Democratic Congress (NDC), under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, left the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a nation on a path toward economic transformation and sustainable development.

Mahama’s tenure culminated in a series of prudent investments and policies that laid a strong foundation for Ghana’s future, only for these achievements to be squandered through mismanagement and corruption under the current

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment