WhatsApp rolling out new chat typing indicator

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: techfocus24.com

WhatsApp is introducing a redesigned typing indicator for individual and group chats, currently available to some beta testers.



Instead of appearing at the top of the screen, the new indicator will show up as a chat bubble within the conversation, allowing users to identify who is typing without losing focus on the chat.



This update also applies to the voice recording indicator, enhancing consistency across features.



Additionally, in group chats, active users' profile icons will be displayed, providing clear visibility of who is typing. This change aims to create a more dynamic and engaging chat experience.