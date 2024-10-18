Whoopro Outdoors ‘Let’s Talk Digital’

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Global Media Alliance (GMA) will lead this year’s World Digital Marketing Day celebrations, focusing on thought leadership and innovation.



The event will launch "Let’s Talk Digital," a platform by Whoopro to drive key industry conversations.



GMA’s Chief Director, Emma Wenani, highlighted the event as a reflection of the digital marketing industry’s progress and GMA’s role in empowering businesses in the digital space.



Celebrated globally on December 16, the event will include masterclasses, thought leadership sessions, and a main summit to recognize marketers shaping brand-audience engagement and explore digital marketing’s growing impact.