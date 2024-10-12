Wilmar Africa commits GH₵125,000 to National Cardiothoracic Centre

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Wilmar Africa Ltd, through its flagship brand Frytol, marked World Heart Day 2024 with a GH₵125,000 donation to the Ghana National Cardiothoracic Centre.



As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Wilmar promotes heart health through its annual Frytol Healthy Heart campaign, which educates consumers on preventing cardiovascular diseases via nutritious meals and fitness activities.



This year’s campaign included fitness challenges with brand ambassador Naa Ashorkor and a "Healthy Heart Fun Day" for staff.



Wilmar continues to support the Centre's projects, including heart surgeries for children, and encourages Ghanaians to maintain healthy lifestyles.