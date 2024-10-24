World Bank aims to transform agriculture with $9 Billion strategy

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

The World Bank Group announced a significant overhaul of its agriculture strategy, committing to double its annual agribusiness investments to $9 billion by 2030. This initiative aims to transform global food systems and address the rising employment challenges in developing nations.



During the World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, President Ajay Banga emphasized a comprehensive ecosystem approach that signifies a



“We cannot predetermine these interventions universally,” Mr. Banga remarked, recognizing the complexity of agricultural markets. “But with a World Bank Group ecosystem approach, we will be able to identify and address any number of barriers to build opportunity.”



This strategic pivot is crucial as developing nations face an impending employment crisis, with nearly 800 million young people projected to enter the workforce without job opportunities over the next decade. The Bank identifies agricultural modernization as essential to tackling both employment and food security concerns.



A key aspect of the new strategy is the focus on climate finance opportunities. Currently, agriculture receives only 4% of global funding despite its significant environmental impact. The World Bank aims to mobilize an additional $5 billion annually by 2030 through innovative financing mechanisms and private-sector partnerships.



The initiative will coordinate efforts across the World Bank Group’s institutions, with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) focusing on public sector reforms, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) drive private sector investment through a simplified guarantee platform.



Digital innovation is also a cornerstone of the strategy, with new technologies expected to reduce financial service delivery costs by up to 90%. This will help smallholder farmers establish credit histories and access formal financial services.



Market observers indicate that the success of this ambitious program hinges on the Bank’s capacity to effectively execute its integrated approach. “The real test will be whether they can create genuine synergies between public and private sector interventions,” noted an agricultural economist from [Institution].



This announcement comes amid projections that global food demand will surge by 50-60% in the coming decades, underscoring the urgency of enhancing agricultural productivity and resilience.