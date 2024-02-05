World Bank and ECOWAS collaborate to fund local poultry production in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

In a bid to reduce Ghana's annual poultry imports, which exceed US$600 million, the World Bank and ECOWAS have joined forces to fund the production of two million broilers.



The initiative, led by the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP), aims to enhance local poultry production and work towards self-sufficiency in the sector.



Under the US$150 million ECOWAS project, currently being finalized by the FSRP, successful poultry farmers will receive support to improve production. The five-year initiative, in collaboration with ECOWAS and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), addresses common natural phenomena affecting food production in the sub-region.



Approximately three hundred thousand Ghanaians are expected to directly benefit from the project, with over one million estimated as indirect beneficiaries. The project seeks to strengthen food system risk management and increase local poultry production to reduce the country's dependence on imports.



While Ghana currently controls 15 percent of its national poultry needs, the project aims to significantly boost local production, particularly of broilers. Mr. Philip Daniel Laryea, Operations Manager-FSRP, highlighted challenges faced by broiler farmers, including competition from imports and the difficulty of finding a market.



The project will be operationalised through large-scale commercial farmers (Anchor Farmers), who will collaborate with smallholder farmers. The support includes providing day-old chicks, feed, and vaccines, covering a substantial amount of the production cost. Beneficiaries must demonstrate the capacity to process and market the birds to qualify for support.



The FSRP's innovative approach aims to encourage Anchor farmers to market processed whole birds or packaged chicken parts instead of selling live birds. Beneficiaries will receive support for three years, with a repayment plan designed to ensure sustainability and long-term success.



The FSRP emphasises its commitment to implementing adaptive, innovative, and sustainable interventions to enhance the resilience of vulnerable households, families, farmers, and communities in the face of uncertainty and shocks in food production and supply in the sub-region.