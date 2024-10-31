You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 31Article 2000717

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: Bright Simons

World Bank funding of credit scoring & fintech falters in Ghana – Bright Simons

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The World Bank The World Bank

Ghana's transition to a "lower middle-income country" has led to reduced donor support, making the World Bank a crucial development partner.

However, its role in Ghana's governance requires scrutiny, especially regarding financial stability funding.

The World Bank allocated $250 million for financial stability and $30 million for sector development, but the outcomes have been disappointing.

Key criticisms include funding a government-controlled Credit Rating Agency despite existing private agencies, misallocating funds to mismanaged state-owned banks instead of struggling private ones, and the ineffective rollout of a common banking app for rural banks.

Advocates call for greater accountability and performance in these initiatives.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment