You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 13Article 1950026
business

Business News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

World Bank projects Ghana's 2024 GDP Growth at 2.9%, improvement expected in 2025

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The World Bank Group The World Bank Group

The World Bank has confirmed Ghana's GDP growth forecast for 2024 at 2.9%, as detailed in its June 2024 Global Economic Prospects report.

The report highlights that economic activity in Ghana remains subdued due to the dampening effects of fiscal consolidation and high inflation on domestic demand.

Growth is anticipated to improve to 4.4% in 2025 as fiscal revenue

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment