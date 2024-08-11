You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 11Article 1969043

Source: GNA

World Bank supports Asafo Sewerage System

The World Bank has approved a USD 30 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Asafo Sewerage Network and the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation for Water Project (GAMA-SWP).

This funding will help complete the sewerage network and improve sanitation for 5,000 households in low-income areas, while also supporting the financial sustainability of Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

The project aims to enhance water and sanitation infrastructure, reduce water distribution losses, and offer climate benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting waste-to-resource practices.

It is expected to improve sanitation for 563,000 people and water access for 700,000 by project end.

