World Tourism Day Resolution… (1)

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Prince Dennis Klintings emphasizes the need to re-engineer Ghana's Tourism Development Strategy to achieve double-digit growth and position the country as an international tourism hub.



He highlights tourism's significant contribution to GDP and its resilience despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. The UNWTO's protocols and best practices should guide Ghana's tourism initiatives, focusing on enhancing domestic tourism to attract international visitors.



Klintings calls for increased funding and innovative strategies, urging the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) to implement comprehensive reforms to capitalize on Ghana's unique cultural and natural resources. Happy World Tourism Day!



