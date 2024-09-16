YEA partners Germany to empower people with disabilities

Business News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) have launched the "Make Fashion Inclusive" program to empower people with disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana's fashion industry.



The initiative provides skills training, modern sewing machines, and guaranteed market access for 50 beneficiaries.



It also supports existing fashion entrepreneurs with business development and financial literacy. YEA’s CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the program’s role in promoting inclusivity and creating decent jobs.



The project, endorsed by Wilhelm Hugo of GIZ, aims to foster economic development and job creation while breaking down barriers for marginalized communities.