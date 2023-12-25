Year in Review: Ibrahim Mahama is 2023 Outstanding Business Personality

Business News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Results from a recent online poll conducted by GhanaWeb Business have shown that business magnate, Ibrahim Mahama, has for the second time been voted as the most Outstanding Business Personality in Ghana.



Out of the total votes of 1,978 by the public, the Dzata Cement CEO polled 1,343 representing 67.90% of votes cast via the online poll.



Ibrahim Mahama was in the race with other astute businessmen such as Dr Daniel McKorley of the McDan Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite of Despite Media and Special Ice, Christian Boakye Yiadom of Pizzaman-Chickenman franchise, and Anthony Dzamefe of Caveman watches.



Ibrahim Mahama was born on January 29, 1971, at Piase in the Northern Region, to Emmanuel Adama Mahama, the region's first minister of state under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the country's first president. Joyce Tamakloe, his mother, is a native of Keta in Ghana's Volta Region.



His journey to becoming a business mogul has seen him own one of West Africa's biggest mining company, Engineers and Planners (E&P) where he is also founder of the firm.



He also owns Dzata Cement Limited and a number of other companies in Ghana.



John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017, is his younger brother.



Aside from owning a chain of businesses, Ibrahim Mahama is also a philanthropist and has donated millions in cash and kindness to deprived individuals and communities at large.



Ibrahim Mahama has received several awards and special recognition for his role in promoting economic and business transformation as well as his growth and development of mining and engineering industries along with private sector enterprises in Ghana and Africa.



