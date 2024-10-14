“You will fail if you incorporate Ghanaian culture into your business”- Kofi Amoabeng

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: puretvonline.com

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng, founder of UT Bank, has advised Ghanaian entrepreneurs against integrating traditional culture into their businesses, claiming it hinders success.



In an interview with Puretvonline.com, he explained that Ghanaian cultural practices often prioritize deference to elders and a single decision-maker, which stifles creativity and innovation.



Amoabeng attributed his success at UT Bank to fostering an inclusive environment where employees felt valued and encouraged to share ideas.



He emphasized that transparency and strong leadership contribute to a dedicated workforce, warning that adherence to traditional practices may limit growth in modern business contexts.