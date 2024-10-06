You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 06Article 1990199

Business News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

Source: fortune.com

Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world’s second-richest person

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg has become the world's second-richest person, surpassing Jeff Bezos, as Meta's stock continues to rise.

His net worth reached $206.2 billion, fueled by a 23% increase in shares following strong Q2 sales and advancements in AI technology.

Despite early skepticism about his metaverse investments, Zuckerberg's focus on AI and projects like Orion augmented-reality glasses has paid off, adding $78 billion to his wealth this year alone.

He now holds a 13% stake in Meta, which closed at a record $582.77 per share on Thursday.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment