eTranzact appoints Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso as Board Chair

eTranzact Ghana Limited has appointed Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso as its new Board Chairperson.

With over 40 years of leadership experience across public, private, and religious sectors, Prof. Frimpong-Manso is expected to enhance the company's commitment to innovation in fintech.

He has previously served as President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and has been involved with over twenty corporate boards, including financial institutions.

eTranzact’s CEO, John Apea, expressed confidence in his visionary leadership as the company aims to advance financial technology solutions and inclusion in Ghana.

