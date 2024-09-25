eTranzact revolutionises digital payments with Xcel App

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

eTranzact Ghana Ltd. has launched its flagship digital payments app, Xcel Ghana, to provide seamless, secure, and fast transactions for individuals and businesses.



The app integrates with GH-Link prepaid cards, offering services like mobile payments, bill payments, and ‘susu’ contributions. This shift positions eTranzact from a B2B to B2C provider.



Founder Valentine Obi emphasized the app’s role in empowering users and driving innovation.



CEO Dr. John Apea highlighted its features, including online payments, job searches, and event ticketing.



Board Chair Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso noted the importance of partnerships in eTranzact’s success.



