Entertainment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The Logos Hope ship, the world’s largest floating bookfair, will dock in Tema, Ghana from August 8 to September 8, 2024.



It offers over 5,000 titles at Tema Port with an entrance fee of GHS15, while children under 12 and seniors over 65 enter free.



The ship will also visit Takoradi and is currently in South Africa and Namibia.