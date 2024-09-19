10 Ankara Styles For Ladies in 2024

LifeStyle of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In 2024, Ankara styles continue to dominate the fashion scene, showcasing vibrant prints and unique designs that celebrate African culture and creativity. Ankara, a versatile fabric known for its bold patterns, allows for endless possibilities in women's fashion, from elegant dresses to chic skirts and trendy tops. Whether you're dressing for a casual outing, a formal event, or a cultural celebration,



Read full articleAnkara styles offer something for everyone. This year, expect to see innovative cuts, striking color combinations, and contemporary twists on traditional looks that reflect both individuality and style. Here are ten stunning Ankara styles for ladies to inspire your wardrobe



1. Ankara corset top



Photo source: Instagram/@stylebyreme



This is the perfect style if you’re sharing the Ankara fabric with three other friends, and each of you ends up with two yards.





2. Ankara jump Suit







Photo source: Instagram/@germinous



The good thing about this style is that it’s multitasking. You can wear it to events like weddings and naming ceremonies and to your office on Fridays.





3. Ankara corset gown







Instagram/@delayghana



The aunties and mummies might stare you down with bombastic side eyes, but the fashion girlies will rate you if you show up in this Ankara corset gown.







4. Two-piece







Photo source: Instagram/@shopmora.co



This Ankara two-piece style works well for casual outings.





5. Ankara with ruffles and high slit







Photo source: Instagram/@nancyisimeofficial



Fashion Designers love the opportunity to play with ruffles; they’ll more than deliver if you choose this style. Just make sure you have enough fabric.





6 Ankara babydoll gown







Photo credit/ Instagrwm Anita Akkufo



This is another simple and stunning Ankara style to choose from if you have limited fabric or just love to flaunt your hot legs.





7. Ankara wrap gowns







This style is another multitasking queen that fits in a corporate or social setting.





8. Puff sleeves x off-shoulder mini dress







Love showing skin? This is the one for you.





9. Ankara kimono set







Photo source: Instagram/@lillyafe



At this point, can we all agree that kimonos are never going out of fashion? Anyway, this look is a win any day, anytime.





10. Boubo short gown







An easy to wear for that perfect occasion and work on Fridays.



Let us know your favorites!