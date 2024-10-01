10 Common Breast Cancer Myths Dispelled

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: breastcancernow.org

Three medical scientists from the Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute have debunked common myths about breast cancer. They clarified that breast cancer is not contagious, mastectomy doesn’t guarantee prevention of recurrence, and deodorants do not cause cancer. Additionally, they emphasized that men can also develop breast cancer and not all breast lumps are cancerous. The true causes of breast cancer include genetic mutations and lifestyle factors. Symptoms to watch for include lumps and changes in breast appearance. Early detection through regular screening is crucial for effective treatment options.



