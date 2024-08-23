10 Foods That Seem Healthy But Aren't

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 August 2024

Many foods are often perceived as healthy due to buzzwords like "all-natural," "gluten-free," and "organic." However, these labels can be misleading. For example, foods like yogurt, granola, and kale chips may seem nutritious but still high in sugar, fat, or calories. A gluten-free or low in cholesterol food doesn’t necessarily make it healthy, as it may still be unhealthy in



Read full articleother ways, such as containing excessive sugar or fats. Consumers should look beyond the "health halo" and examine the overall nutritional content of foods before assuming they are beneficial.



1. Yogurt







Though yogurt is known for its probiotics, not all varieties are healthy. Frozen yogurt and yogurt-covered snacks are often high in sugar, while flavored yogurts, especially for kids, contain added sugars. These sugar traps make them less nutritious than their "health food" reputation suggests.



2. Brown Bread.







Many brands use refined flour and coloring to make it appear healthy offering little nutritional advantage over the bread.



3. Diet Soda







Diet Soad is marketed as a calorie-free drink alternative to sugary drinks but they contain artificial; sweeteners that can lead to an increased craving for sweets.



4. Fruits Juice







Drinking Juices can lead to spikes in blood sugar and contribute to weight gain if taken in excess. They lack the fiber found in whole fruits.



5. Instant Oatmeal.







Instant oatmeal has added ingredients that may be unhealthy. Opts for plain oats instead.



6. Shakes/Smoothies.







smoothies can be nutritious but pre-made versions often contain high amounts of sugar, sometimes even more than soda.



7. Brown Sugar







Brown sugar can make you gain weight just as white sugar, used in baking for its flavor and colors, brown sugar shouldn't be used as a replacement.



8. Crunchy snacks.







Packaged snacks like pretzels, veggie straws, and kale chips often contain refined grains and minimal nutritional value. Although they may include some vegetable powder, it's far from a full serving of veggies, offering more calories than actual health benefits.



9. Plant-based milks







Plant-based milk like soy, almond, and rice milk are often seen as healthier than cow's milk, but they lack the same nutrient profile. Additionally, many flavored varieties are high in fat and sugar, making them less nutritious than perceived



10. Energy Drinks







Energy Drinks are beneficial for marathon runners or those exercising over two hours daily to replenish electrolytes. However, for the average person, they are unnecessary and contributes extra sugar to an already calorie-rich diet.



