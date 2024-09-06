10 Lies Women Tell

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

studies reveal that 55% of women admit to lying to their partners about three sensitive topics: sex, money, and work. Despite being less adept at hiding lies than men—often displaying signs like redness, stammering, or nervousness—women also engage in deceit when it suits them. Common lies include exaggerating the truth about sexual experiences, downplaying financial issues, and fabricating details about



Read full articletheir professional lives. These deceptions reflect a broader tendency to conceal personal or potentially uncomfortable truths in relationships.



1- The cost of clothes!



Women often hide the true cost of clothing from their partners by concealing receipts and downplaying prices, claiming they scored bargains. This charming tactic creates the illusion that they always buy items on sale, misleading their partners about their actual spending.



2- The financial situation



To avoid upsetting a partner struggling with odd jobs, some women lie about their higher salary. This is due to the discomfort many men feel when their partners earn more, a lingering effect of patriarchal societal norms.



3- age



Women often hide their age as they get older, aiming to feel more youthful. While this might seem harmless initially, the truth may eventually come to light, revealing the deception to their future companions.



4- The weight



Many women lie about their true weight when asked about sizes for gifts, like underwear or dresses. Claiming a smaller size, they might struggle with fitting the items, leading to awkward explanations when their partner discovers the discrepancy



5- Br**ast size



Women may exaggerate their bra size due to insecurities. This can lead to an awkward situation if their partner buys lingerie, as the actual size discrepancy will become apparent, causing the lingerie to not fit properly.



6- Work



When discussing their job, some people embellish their responsibilities to appear more important, even if their actual role is less impressive. This can create a misleading impression of their professional status.



7. The number of partners/ Body Count



Some people downplay their number of past partners to avoid upsetting their current sweetheart, omitting past flings or relationships. Conversely, men might exaggerate their number of partners to boost their perceived virility.



8- s**x



After a less-than-spectacular first night, some women reassure their partners by exaggerating their enjoyment, saying they loved it to avoid hurting their feelings and maintain confidence.



10- kitchen Skills



To impress their partner, some women claim to be fans of cooking with fresh ingredients, despite only knowing how to make overcooked pasta. They rely on frozen meals to handle the actual cooking, keeping up the illusion of culinary expertise.



While both men and women engage in deception, women often lie to protect feelings, maintain appearances, or manage insecurities.



