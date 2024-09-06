You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 06Article 1978016

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

10 Lies Women Tell

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

lies lies

studies reveal that 55% of women admit to lying to their partners about three sensitive topics: sex, money, and work. Despite being less adept at hiding lies than men—often displaying signs like redness, stammering, or nervousness—women also engage in deceit when it suits them. Common lies include exaggerating the truth about sexual experiences, downplaying financial issues, and fabricating details about

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment