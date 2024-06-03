You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945781

10 Netflix Movies That Can help You Heal Faster

Going through a heartbreak can be tough, but watching movies that offer comfort, distraction, and sometimes even a good cry can help.
Here are some nice collections for ou to look at

1. Eat Pray Love:



A journey of self-discovery and healing after a painful divorce.


2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before:



A sweet, feel-good romance that can lift your spirits.


3.Someone Great:



A relatable story about moving on after a breakup and finding strength in friendship.

4.La La Land:



A beautiful film about love, dreams, and the bittersweet nature or relationships.

5 Marriage Story:


A poignant and realistic portrayal of the end of a marriage and the complexities of love.An inspiring story about perseverance and overcoming life's challenges.

7. Set It Up:



A light-hearted romantic comedy that will make you laugh and distract you from your heartache.

8. The Holiday:



A charming film about finding new beginnings and love in unexpected places.

9. Frances Ha:



A story about friendship, personal growth, and finding yourself.

10. About Time:



A heartwarming film about love, family, and appreciating life's moments.

These films offer a mix of inspiration, laughter, and emotional release to help you navigate through this difficult time.Get a drink amnd some popcorn to enyoy those soilitude moments.

