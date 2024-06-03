10 Netflix Movies That Can help You Heal Faster

LifeStyle of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Going through a heartbreak can be tough, but watching movies that offer comfort, distraction, and sometimes even a good cry can help.

Here are some nice collections for ou to look at



1. Eat Pray Love:







A journey of self-discovery and healing after a painful divorce.





2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before:







A sweet, feel-good romance that can lift your spirits.





3.Someone Great:







A relatable story about moving on after a breakup and finding strength in friendship.



4.La La Land:







A beautiful film about love, dreams, and the bittersweet nature or relationships.



5 Marriage Story:





A poignant and realistic portrayal of the end of a marriage and the complexities of love.An inspiring story about perseverance and overcoming life's challenges.



7. Set It Up:







A light-hearted romantic comedy that will make you laugh and distract you from your heartache.



8. The Holiday:







A charming film about finding new beginnings and love in unexpected places.



9. Frances Ha:







A story about friendship, personal growth, and finding yourself.



10. About Time:







A heartwarming film about love, family, and appreciating life's moments.



These films offer a mix of inspiration, laughter, and emotional release to help you navigate through this difficult time.Get a drink amnd some popcorn to enyoy those soilitude moments.