10 Things You Should Never Store in Your Smartphone

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: makeuseof.com

People treat smartphones like wallets, storing digital copies of essential items. While convenient, this poses risks of cyberattacks, leading to fraud and identity theft. Key items to avoid storing on your phone include master lists of passwords, home addresses, loved ones' contact numbers under recognizable names, pictures of government IDs, logged-in social media accounts, bank account numbers and PINs, fingerprint and facial recognition scans, private NSFW photos, and confidential emails and messages. To enhance security, use password managers, disable location services, log out of social media, and regularly delete unnecessary messages.



