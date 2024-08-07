You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 07Article 1967675

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: jobberman.com.gh

12 Ways To be More Productive While Working From Home

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Working From Home Working From Home

Working from home can be challenging due to distractions and lack of structure, but maintaining productivity is possible with the right strategies. Key tips include: designating a dedicated workspace, setting and sticking to regular work hours, dressing appropriately, minimizing distractions by closing the door and keeping phones away, tidying your work desk, and pushing through hard days. Additionally, use a to-do list to prioritize tasks, start your day well, take regular breaks, work during your most productive times, and set clear time boundaries to avoid overworking. These practices can significantly boost your effectiveness and efficiency.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment