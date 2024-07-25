You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 25Article 1963532

20 Stylish Ways to Wear Cornrows Going Straight Back

Cornrows going straight back are a timeless and versatile hairstyle. Ideal for both protective styling and a fresh look, straight-back cornrows offer numerous benefits. According to Ly, “Cornrows are a traditional African hairstyle where the hair is braided very close to the scalp in a continuous, raised row.” This style involves carefully sectioning the hair into precise, straight lines and weaving it tightly to form neat, narrow braids. Cornrows are not only fashionable but also practical, providing a low-maintenance option that can be accessorized and customized for various occasions and personal preferences.

