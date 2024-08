Music of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: BBC

Natasha Bedingfield's song "Unwritten," which peaked in 2004, has gained renewed popularity thanks to TikTok and its use in media like the movie *Anyone But You*.



Despite struggling in the UK, the song remains a favorite and has helped her reconnect with fans.



Bedingfield appreciates how social media revives classic hits and connects global audiences.