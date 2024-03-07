2023 African Games: Shatta Wale to perform at opening ceremony

Music of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shatta Wale will grace the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Games. The grand event is scheduled to take place at the Legon Stadium in Accra on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Commencing at 3 pm, the ceremony will reach its pinnacle at 8:30 pm with the electrifying performance by the ”Ayoo” hitmaker, Shatta Wale. Renowned for his unparalleled dedication and work ethic, Shatta Wale is poised to deliver a stellar performance that will captivate audiences. Moreover, his live performance will be broadcasted for viewers around the globe to witness.







Fans can anticipate a sensational showcase of Shatta Wale's greatest hits, including ‘Ayoo’, ‘Dancehall King’, ‘My Level’, ‘Taking Over’, and ‘Freedom’. This performance promises to be a highlight of the opening ceremony, igniting the spirit of unity and celebration that characterizes the All Africa Games.



The 13th edition of the African Games is set to unfold from the 8th to the 23rd of March. Notably, this marks only the second instance in history where the games will be decentralized. Spread across three cities within the host country, namely Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, the event is poised to showcase the diverse cultural landscape and sporting enthusiasm of Africa on an unprecedented scale.