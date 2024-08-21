2024 Ghana Music Awards USA: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year Ghana [Full List]

Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA has ended with King Promise taking home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (Ghana) award.



The event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, both locally and within the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.



Ghana Categories:



Artiste of the Year (GH): King Promise

Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH): Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste



Read full articleof the Year (GH): Diana Hamilton

Gospel Song of the Year (GH): “Aseda” by Naacee

Highlife Song of the Year (GH): “Kwaku Ananse” by Amerado

Rapper of the Year (GH): Strongman

New Artiste of the Year (GH): King Paluta

Collaboration of the Year (GH): The Band Fra ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – “You Dey Feel the Vibe”

Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH): Kofi Kinaata

Songwriter of the Year (GH): Naacee

Hiplife and Hip Hop Song of the Year (GH): King Paluta

Most Popular Song of the Year (GH): “Terminator” by King Promise



USA Categories:



Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA): Akostik

New Artiste of the Year (USA): Juicee

Most Popular Artiste of the Year (USA): Nana NYC

Gospel Song of the Year (USA): Pen and Jeff – “I Am Grateful”

Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA): Mz Nana

Best International Act: Samuel Sey

Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA): C Burn – “Logoligi”

Afro Pop/ Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA): Ama Karin

Hiplife/ Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year (USA): FNF

Artiste of the Year (USA) – Past 5 Years: Millicent Yankey

Concert of the Year (USA): Herty Corgie

Best Collaboration of the Year (USA): Bazil Lakai

Female Artiste of the Year (USA): Cee Music

Male Artiste of the Year (USA): Nee Ose Adeleke

Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA): Mr. Musik Mensah

Highlife Song of the Year (USA): Ade3f3 Kwakye – “Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)”

Music Video of the Year (USA): Alice KD – “Kwana Abue”

Best DJ of the Year (USA): DJ TECH

Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year (USA): Jamin Beats

Best Rapper of the Year (USA): K Rocks

Afro Pop/ Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA): Jay Baba – “Money”

Female Vocalist of the Year (USA): Dr. Ama Kutin

Male Vocalist of the Year (USA): Ed Agyapong

The ceremony honoured the hard work and achievements of Ghanaian artists across genres and continents, highlighting the global influence of Ghanaian music.



King Promise’s multiple wins, including the coveted Artiste of the Year (Ghana) and Most Popular Song of the Year (Ghana) for “Terminator,” were among the night’s biggest highlights.