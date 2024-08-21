You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 21Article 1972367

Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 Ghana Music Awards USA: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year Ghana [Full List]

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

King Promise King Promise

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA has ended with King Promise taking home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (Ghana) award.

The event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, both locally and within the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.

Ghana Categories:

Artiste of the Year (GH): King Promise
Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH): Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment