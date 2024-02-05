2024 Grammys: Killer Mike detained by police after awards ceremony

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Killer Mike experienced an unexpected turn of events in his Grammy celebration as he was detained by police near the Crypto.com Arena shortly after securing three Grammy awards.



The 48-year-old artist reportedly became involved in a physical altercation outside the venue just hours after his triumph in three Grammy categories. Police took action around 4 PM PT on Sunday, resulting in his apprehension and facing a misdemeanor battery charge related to the incident.



Despite confirmation from authorities that Killer Mike was in the process of being released, details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, casting a shadow over his Grammy victories.



The rapper secured accolades for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with "Scientists & Engineers," along with the prestigious Best Rap Album award for his work on "Michael."