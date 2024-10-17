2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Here’s why the new lineup is the most exciting yet

LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: AutoBlog

Mercedes’s famed G-Class SUV, colloquially known as the G-Wagon, returns for the 2025 model year with some exciting additions. These range from electrifying existing models to introducing an all-new, fully-electric G-Class.



Mercedes-Benz brings a touch of electricity to the G 550 for more power and better economy

The G 550 returns with what some call “mild hybrid” technology, or MHEV. In addition to the turbocharged 3.0L inline six-cylinder, a 48-volt integrated starter generator adds extra torque during hard acceleration, and regenerative braking energy is stored in a 48-volt battery. This setup results in a 0.3-second quicker 0-60 mph time and a 30% improvement in city fuel economy.